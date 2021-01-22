iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Increased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.09. 1,067,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,381. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

