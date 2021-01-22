iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after buying an additional 172,961 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,826,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.21. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,292. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $218.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.