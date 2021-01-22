iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 14.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.58. 742,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,131. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $248.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

