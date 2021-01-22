iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 12.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $140.27. 1,976,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,760. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

