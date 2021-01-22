iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $164,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $215.00. 22,350,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,703,936. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

