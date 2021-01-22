iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $212.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.