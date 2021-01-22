iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,350,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,703,936. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

