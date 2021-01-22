iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.80. 255,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,997,260. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

