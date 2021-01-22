iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $142.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.