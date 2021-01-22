iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000.

Shares of IWV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.66. 96,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,521. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $231.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

