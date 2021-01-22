iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $71.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $72.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

