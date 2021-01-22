iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after buying an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.13. 748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

