iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Tiaa Fsb’s 3rd Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 16.58% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,946,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 287,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

