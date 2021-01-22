iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $100.02. 618,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,037. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.