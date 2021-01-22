iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,498 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,037. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

