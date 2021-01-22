iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,732. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

