iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,037. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.