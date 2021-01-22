iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,274,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,369. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

