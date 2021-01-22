iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.51 during trading hours on Friday. 1,177,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,308. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

