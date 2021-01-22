iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.51 during trading hours on Friday. 1,177,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,308. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

