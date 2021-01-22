iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Silver Trust worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 667,054 shares in the last quarter.

SLV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 1,039,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,046,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

