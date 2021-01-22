iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 293.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,718 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,846,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. 52,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

