iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,846,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,260. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.