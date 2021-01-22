iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 285.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,260. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

