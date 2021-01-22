iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 396.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,900. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

