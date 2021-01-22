iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lowered by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,168,000.

IVE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.28. 646,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

