iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.76. 18,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

