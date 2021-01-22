iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,593,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,244,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,933,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.15. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,631. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $126.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

