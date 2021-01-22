iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $87.98. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,255. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

