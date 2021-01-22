iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,031 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after acquiring an additional 282,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,957. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.