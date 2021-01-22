iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.77. 1,648,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

