Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Down 7.1%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.24. 7,491,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 39,869,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISR. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Isoray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

