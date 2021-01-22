IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 7.8%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 14,180,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,130,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.44.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

