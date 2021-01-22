Italo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $469.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Italo has a market cap of $33,481.47 and $469.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00123817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039182 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

