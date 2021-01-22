ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Down 33%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX)’s share price dropped 33% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 6,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

ITEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

