Ixcoin Market Cap Hits $753,287.30 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Ixcoin has a market cap of $753,287.30 and $144.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,167,945 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.