IZE (IZE) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. IZE has a total market capitalization of $908.11 million and $44,929.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IZE token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IZE has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00123817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039182 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.