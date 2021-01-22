J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Gap Up to $23.99

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $26.25. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 690,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,872,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

