Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) (LON:JSE) Trading Up 0.7%

Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) (LON:JSE)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00). Approximately 18,195,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,295% from the average daily volume of 759,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.67 million and a PE ratio of 25.50.

About Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

