Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells $3,902,424.15 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15.

Shares of JAMF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 447,231 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jamf stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

