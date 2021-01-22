Jarvis+ (JAR) One Day Volume Hits $139,052.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $296,202.39 and approximately $139,052.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00569448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.65 or 0.04183084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

