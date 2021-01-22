Jefferies Financial Group Comments on (RDS.A)’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (RDS.A) in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the energy company will earn $4.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

RDS.A opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. (RDS.A) has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

