Jefferies Financial Group Cuts OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.48

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to C$3.48 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.63% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OGI. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.40.

TSE OGI remained flat at $C$2.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

