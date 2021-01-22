Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $774.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

