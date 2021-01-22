Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 1,982,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,655. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.