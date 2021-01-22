Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWMAY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

SWMAY stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

