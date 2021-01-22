Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.96.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

