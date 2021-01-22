Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Shares Down 2%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 223,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 475,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, tin, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.