Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,337.00

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,337 ($17.47) and last traded at GBX 1,367 ($17.86), with a volume of 868830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,487 ($19.43).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JET2 shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,378.37.

In other Jet2 plc (JET2.L) news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total value of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) Company Profile (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

