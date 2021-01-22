Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Tops $252,615.05

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $252,615.05 and $870,953.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

